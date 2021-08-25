With Joe Coats officially retired after two stints at Tensas Academy, Jason Williams steps in hoping to bring the Chiefs to their first 8-man football state championship since 2016.
“The kids have really been working hard,” Williams said.”I am proud and pleased with the effort.”
The Chiefs fell to Briarfield 50-26 in the first round of the playoffs last year.
Williams spent 20 years at South Lamar Academy in Millport, Al.
He got out of coaching to get into the administration field as assistant principal and principal at South Lamar, before returning to coaching at Columbus Christian Academy in Columbus, Ms.
“I saw where Tensas had an opening for a head football coach and thought it would be something I wanted to do,” Williams said.
Williams has 13 players on the roster.
“I like 8-man football,” he said. “You have the opportunity for big plays on every down. Defensively, you have to get some stops. Tackling is a huge key.”
Williams returns junior quarterback Chip Tucker.
Kade McMahon is the lone senior.
Juniors Maddux Mize Jordan Matthews and Philip Watson.
“I like where we are at,” Williams said. ”We don’t have a lot of depth, but everybody is giving the effort we ned to be successful.”
The Chiefs began the season Friday with a 64-6 loss to Claiborne Academy.
“They have a good football team,” Williams said. “They have 10 seniors, and eight are starters. They are very physical.We stayed with them in the first half, but had some turnovers in the second half and then started developing cramps. But even being far behind, I had some starters wanting to go back into the game. That showed me quite a lot right there. Despite the score, there were some good things to build on.”
