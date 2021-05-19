Ronald Williams went to social media to announce he has committed to Michigan State.
Williams posted on Twitter that he will be a Spartan.
Calling it more of a business decision, Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal last month.
Williams, a 4-star who signed with Alabama after an All-American season at Hutchinson (Ks.) Junior College, told the Concordia Sentinel in April that he wanted to transfer before summer workouts began.
Williams, who will be a junior because the NCAA granted current players an extra year because of COVID-19, said the decision came down to the fact the cornerback position is a crowded room at Alabama.
“I’m not shying away from competition,” he said. “But I don’t want to be wasting time. Alabama only plays two cornerbacks and they don’t rotate cornerbacks.”
Williams said his decision had nothing to do with Alabama.
“It’s not because of anything that was done or said,” he said.”It’s just something I felt I had to do.”
Nick Saban visited Williams’ house in Ferriday before signing the former Trojan.
Williams was projected as an immediate starter at nickel back when he signed with the Tide.
Williams played last season for Saban at Alabama after spending two years at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, where the former high school quarterback blossomed into a National Junior College Athletic Association All-American at cornerback as a sophomore and became a four-star prospect, according to 247 Sports. An arm injury affected Williams early in the 2020 season, and he finished with just one tackle in three games.
Williams is Michigan State’s 15th scholarship addition from the portal in the offseason, along with one nonscholarship transfer.
At Hutchinson Community College in 2019, Williams totaled 31 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups. He was rated the No. 12 overall JUCO player and No. 3 cornerback in 2020.
Williams was part of the 2017 graduating class at Ferriday, where he threw for 1,868 yards and 21 touchdowns with 17 interceptions and ran for 757 yards and nine touchdowns before shifting to cornerback at Hutchinson.
Williams, who was majoring in Kinesiology, was named Academic Student-Athlete of the Month twice at Alabama.
Williams said the decision to sign with Alabama was a tough one.
“I considered Kentucky, Texas A&M and Mississippi State,” Williams said. “LSU contacted me, but really wasn’t showing that much love.”
Williams did not envision being at Hutchinson once he graduated from Ferriday High in 2017 where his senior year at quarterback he completed 125 of 276 passes for 1,868 yards and 21 touchdowns with 17 interceptions during his time at Ferriday.
Williams rushed for 757 yards on 101 carries and nine touchdowns.
“I was supposed to go to South Alabama, but I ended up missing my (ACT) test,” Williams said.
Alfred Lewis of Ferriday , who at the time was Hutchinson associate head coach, reached out to Williams.
“He told me to come up and walk on and I could get a scholarship by spring,” Williams said. “And that’s what happened.”
Lewis is looking to be coaching at a Southeastern Conference school this season.
Williams went through rehabilitation after breaking his arm and returned on October 17 in Alabama’s 41-24 win over Georgia.
Williams posted his first tackle against Mississippi State in a 41-0 Crimson Tide win.
Alabama rolled through the regular season before defeating Notre Dame 31-14 in the semifinals, and then Ohio State 52-24 in the national championship game.
The national championship was the seventh for Saban, his first coming at LSU in 2003 against Oklahoma.
Williams did not see action in the title game.
“It feels great winning a national championship,” Williams said. “We knew what we had to do going into the game. We knew they had good players on their side. We knew everything would not always go our way, so we had to have everyone doing their job and keep working hard thought the game.”
Williams played cornerback for the second-team defense during Alabama’s A-Day game on April 17.
Michigan State opens its season on September 4 at Northwestern in Evanston, Il. The Spartans host Youngstown State the following week.
