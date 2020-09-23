Ladarrin Williams was part of a state championship basketball team at Richwood High in Monroe.
Williams hopes to be part of another state championship team at Ferriday High.
Williams was hired as an assistant boys basketball coach at Ferriday High.
The 6-foot-5 Williams, who will teach Jobs for America's Graduates, was part of the 2008-09 Richwood basketball team that defeated Vidalia for the Class 3A state championship. Vidalia won the state championship the following year, defeating Carroll for the title.
Williams, who averaged 16 points a game at Richwood, attended Delta State where he played basketball before transferring to Wiley College in Marshall, Texas in 2014.
The 29-year-old Williams was an assistant coach at Kimball High School in Dallas before making the move to Ferriday.
"A good friend of mine told me about a good opportunity at Ferriday, and I came down to check it out," Williams said. "This is the perfect area for me. It's more than just a small town. I can help kids around here and have an impact on their lives. And it's also closer to home. I plan to be here a long time."
Williams will be assisting Ferriday head coach George Barnes.
"My long term goal is to be a head coach," Williams said. "There's a lot of talent here. The team we have now is young and disciplined. There's no reason Ferriday cannot be talked about like Rayville and Port Allen. I am willing to do whatever Coach Barnes needs me to do. I love pressing for 94 feet and not giving the other team a breather. I love high intensity. Our team is going to play with a lot of heart up to the final whistle."
Williams said the Ferriday football team winning a state championship last year can be contagious for the basketball program.
"Stanley Smith and his coaches do a great job, and he and Coach Barnes have already been mentors to me," Williams said. "I have big goals and big aspirations. I'm anxious to get back on the court again."
(0) comments
