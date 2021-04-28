Calling it more of a business decision, Ferriday’s Ronald Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal Saturday.
Williams, a 4-star who signed with Alabama after an All-American season at Hutchinson (Ks.) Junior College, said he is undecided on what school he will attend.
Williams said he is expecting a lot of offers.
“This is something I want to get done before summer workouts begin,” he said.
Williams, who will be a junior because the NCAA granted current players an extra year because of COVID-19, said the decision came down to the fact the cornerback position is a crowded room at Alabama.
“I’m not shying away from competition,” he said. “But I don’t want to be wasting time. Alabama only plays two cornerbacks and they don’t rotate cornerbacks.”
Williams said he hasn’t told Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
“It’s not because of anything that was done or said,” he said.”It’s just something I felt I had to do.”
Saban visited Williams’ house in Ferriday before signing the former Trojan.
Williams was projected as an immediate starter at nickel back when he signed with the Tide.
Williams was set to show what he could do in Alabama’s spring practices last year before the workouts and spring game were canceled because of COVID-19.
“This was going to be my time to gel,” Williams said. “I was ready to go in and learn the system. I was going to get into a groove. But I just have to find a way around it.”
And then a week before the season-opener on September 26 at Missouri, Williams suffered a broken arm in practice.
“It was tough, but everything happens for a reason,” Williams said.Williams went through rehabilitation and returned on October 17 in Alabama’s 41-24 win over Georgia.
Williams posted his first tackle against Mississippi State in a 41-0 Crimson Tide win.
Alabama rolled through the regular season before defeating Notre Dame 31-14 in the semifinals, and then Ohio State 52-24 in the championship game.
“It feels great winning a national championship,” Williams said. “We knew what we had to do going into the game. We knew they had good players on their side. We knew everything would not always go our way, so we had to have everyone doing their job and keep working hard thought the game.”
Williams did not see action in the title game.
“It was certainly great being part of a national championship,” he said.
Williams was a cornerback with the second-team defense during Alabama’s A-Day game on April 17.
