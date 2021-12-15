Ferriday native Ronald Williams will be facing a Heisman Trophy finalist and a first team All-American when No. 10 Michigan State faces No. 12 Pittsburgh December 30 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
But that’s nothing new for Willams, who faced top competition when he played for Alabama last year.
The Spartans finished the regular season with a 10-2 overall record (7-2 Big Ten), while the Panthers won the ACC Championship with an 11-2 record (7-1 ACC). This will be the eighth all-time meeting between the two schools (MSU leads series, 6-0-1) and the first since 2007.
Williams signed with Alabama after an All-American season at Hutchinson (Ks.) Junior College.
He broke his arm in the spring before last season and was able to play in three games against Mississippi State, Kentucky and Arkansas.
Williams entered the transfer portal this year and signed with Michigan State, who is coached by former Nick Saban assistant Mel Tucker. Wlliarms earend a starting spot at cornerback.
“It was a little bit different,” Williams said. “The Big 10 is not as fast a game as in the SEC. But it’s good competition.”
The Spartans will be making their 30th all-time bowl appearance (13-16 record), including their third in a New Year’s Six Bowl game (Cotton Bowl Classic during 2014 season; College Football Playoff Semifinal at Cotton Bowl Classic during 2015 season). This marks MSU’s first-ever appearance in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
MSU’s No. 10 finish in the final CFP Top 25 is the highest for the program since 2015 (No. 3) and third-best overall (No. 8 in 2014). The Spartans have finished in the final CFP Top 25 four times since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014 (No. 8 in 2014, No. 3 in 2015, No. 16 in 2017, No. 10 in 2021).
Pittsburgh is led by quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver Jordan Addison.
“They’ve got a real good team and will be a big challenge for us,” Williams said. “I’m excited about the game being in the South. A lot of my family will be able to come.”
Pickett finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting with 28 first place votes. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman, while Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was second.
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, finished sixth in try Heisman.
Walker was also named the first-ever Spartan recipient of the Doak Walker Award, which has been presented annually since 1990 to the nation’s premier running back by the SMU Athletic Forum.
Walker’s locker is next to Williams’ at Michigan State.
“He’s a good guy,” Williams said. “He works hard day in and day out and attacks everything as if it’s game reps.”
Williams finished the season with 29 solo tackles and nine assists for a total of 38. He had one interception, one sack, broke up eight passes and forced a fumble.
“Last year I didn’t play much after I broke arm, but I think I got better this year,” Williams said. “The transition was not as tough as going from JUCO to Alabama. But I learned a lot more this year. It really wasn’t that hard to fit in. We had a number of transfers, even a couple from the South.”
Williams was rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals.com. He was ranked as one of the best overall junior college players in the country by Rivals.com (No. 10), 247Sports (No. 12) and ESPN (No. 23), including the third-best cornerback
Michigan State’s losses came to Purdue and Ohio State. The Spartans defeated Michigan 37-33, and finished the regular season with a 30-27 win over Penn State in a snow-covered game in East Lansing.
“The snow didn’t really bother me, I was just having fun,” Williams said. “It was cold, but I really wasn’t worried about it because of how much fun it was. I do wish there were a couple of games during the season we could get back.”
Williams said he hasn’t thought about his football future past the bowl game.
“I haven’t looked at it real hard,” he said. “I’m concentrating on the bowl game to do the best I can. When the game is over, I’ll see what’s going on. But this will be a good chance to showcase myself against a good team.”
Williams, a Communications Major, said he wasn’t surprised to see Tucker sign an extension with Michigan State.
“I knew he wasn’t going anywhere,” Williams said. “He coached here before and it was like coming back home. He flipped things here in two years. I really like him. He’s a great dude. He reminds me a lot of Saban.”
