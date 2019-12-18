Hutchinson Community College first-team National Junior College Athletic Association All-American cornerback Ronald Williams welcomed Alabama head coach Nick Saban into his Ferriday home last week and signed with the Crimson Tide Wednesday at Ferriday High.
“In the spring I told my teammates I was going to make All-American and go to Alabama,” Williams said. “They didn’t believe me then, but they do now.”
Williams said the decision to sign with Alabama was still a tough one.
“I considered Kentucky, Texas A&M and Mississippi State,” Williams said. “LSU contacted me, but really wasn’t showing that much love.”
Williams did not envision being at Hutchinson once he graduated from Ferriday High in 2017 where his senior year at quarterback he completed 125 of 276 passes for 1,868 yards and 21 touchdowns with 17 interceptions during his time at Ferriday. He rushed for 757 yards on 101 carries and nine touchdowns.
“I was supposed to go to South Alabama, but I ended up missing my (ACT) test,” Williams said.
Hutchinson associate head coach Alfred Lewis, who was born in Ferriday before moving at the age of 12, reached out to Williams.
“He told me to come up and walk on and I could get a scholarship by spring,” Williams said. “And that’s what happened.”
Williams said he enjoys playing defense.
“It’s not the same as offense, but I know I can make plays,” he said. “And it got me on the field.”
Williams said his freshman year was a year of transition.
“I had to learn to get comfortable playing cornerback,” Williams said. “My technique is much better.”
And playing quarterback at Ferriday did help.
“Most of the time I know what the quarterback is going to do,” Williams said. “When I played at Ferriday I tried to look off my receiver. If I see a quarterback staring down a receiver before the snap I know where he’s going.”
The 6-foot-2, 188-pound Williams played in 10 games last year as a freshman, collecting 12 tackles with six assists, recovering a fumble, grabbing an interception and breaking up three passes.
“We asked Ronald to be our lock down, shut down cornerback and he took it serious,” Davis said. “He did what we asked him to do. When you project someone for a position you don’t know what his ceiling is.”
Williams went through the ceiling this year, earning first-team JUCO honors at cornerback.
Williams had a team-high three interceptions and nine passes broken up to lead a talented defensive secondary. Williams had 27 tackles with one tackles for loss.
Williams had a two-interception game against Independence and a huge interception in a 34-27 win at No. 2 Iowa Western on September 7.
Williams had a season-high four passes broken up against Highland on October 5 and he posted a season-high five tackles in the Salt City Bowl victory over Monroe College.
he 2019 Blue Dragons finished the season 10-2 after a Salt City Bowl victory over Monroe College on Saturday and finished No. 3 in Monday’s final NJCAA Rankings.
“I would not have been able to tell you that Ronald would have that kind of season,” Davis said. “But his demeanor and that Ferriday nastiness paid off for him. He played harder than a lot of kids he faced. He would show up and play hard every time the ball was snapped. He would grind the whole time and that’s what has him being recruited to play in places like the SEC.”
The No. 3 finish was one slot higher than the 2014 Blue Dragons finish at No. 4 after an 11-1 Jayhawk Conference championship season.
The 2019 Blue Dragons posted the seventh 10-win season in program history this season, going 10-2. The Dragons finished on a strong note with a 45-23 win over No. 18 Monroe in the Salt City Bowl last Saturday. The Blue Dragons finished the 2019 season with their highest final national ranking in program history at No. 3 when the final poll was released on Monday.
Williams knows being moved to defensive back has been a true blessing.
“Being 6-foot-2 at receiver is not that big a deal,” Williams said. “Being 6-2 at cornerback is.”
Williams, who will be a junior at Alabama next year, said he will participate in spring drills at Alabama this coming spring.
“That’s big for me to be able to go in and play in the spring as compared to others signing who have to wait until the summer or fall,” Williams said. “This is a dream come true for me.”
