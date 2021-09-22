Kenneth Walker III rushed for 172 yards and Payton Thorne was 18-of-31 passing for 261 yards and four touchdowns as Michigan State topped No. 24 Miami, 38-17, on Saturday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium. With the victory, Michigan State improved to 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2015.
Ronald Williams of Ferriday recorded MSU’s fourth turnover of the game with an interception on Miami’s next series, and the Spartans again took advantage of the takeaway with another touchdown drive, capped by Reed’s 8-yard scamper into the end zone to make the final 38-17.
Williams got a jump on the pass and cut in front of the Miami receiver to make the diving catch.
Williams finished with three solo tackles in the contest.
Williams transferred from Alabama to Michigan State earlier this year.
Williams has seven solo tackles on the season and two assists.
Michigan State returns to action Saturday, Sept. 25 to host Nebraska at 7 p.m. in Spartan Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1.
