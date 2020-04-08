Ferriday's Ronald Williams was looking forward to getting a jump on incoming freshmen with his new team. But then along came Covid-19.
Williams, a first-team All-American defensive back at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas last year, signed with Alabama in December.
Williams received a visit in his Ferriday home from Alabama head coach Nick Saban before signing with the Tide.
Williams was set to show what he could do in Alabama's spring practices before the workouts and spring game were cancelled.
"This was going to be my time to gel," Williams said. "I was ready to go in and learn the system. I was going to get into a groove. But I just have to find a way around it."
Williams said he has been studying the playbook and watching lots of film.
"We all talk to our position coaches during this time," Williams said. "We really haven't been told anything about what's ahead. I'm not sure anyone knows right now."
Williams is also playing seven-on-seven football games with former and current Ferriday players and friends.
"It's nothing real serious, it's just something so I can continue moving around and staying in shape."
Williams said the decision to sign with Alabama was a tough one.
"I considered Kentucky, Texas A&M and Mississippi State," Williams said. "LSU contacted me, but really wasn't showing that much love."
Williams did not envision being at Hutchinson once he graduated from Ferriday High in 2017 where his senior year at quarterback he completed 125 of 276 passes for 1,868 yards and 21 touchdowns with 17 interceptions during his time at Ferriday. He rushed for 757 yards on 101 carries and nine touchdowns.
"I was supposed to go to South Alabama, but I ended up missing my (ACT) test," Williams said.
Hutchinson associate head coach Alfred Lewis, who was born in Ferriday before moving at the age of 12, reached out to Williams.
"He told me to come up and walk on and I could get a scholarship by spring," Williams said. "And that's what happened."
Williams said he enjoys playing defense.
"It's not the same as offense, but I know I can make plays," he said. "And it got me on the field."
Williams said his freshman year was a year of transition.
"I had to learn to get comfortable playing cornerback," Williams said. "My technique is much better."
And playing quarterback at Ferriday did help.
"Most of the time I know what the quarterback is going to do," Williams said. "When I played at Ferriday I tried to look off my receiver. If I see a quarterback staring down a receiver before the snap I know where he's going."
The 6-foot-2, 188-pound Williams played in 10 games last year as a freshman, collecting 12 tackles with six assists, recovering a fumble, grabbing an interception and breaking up three passes.
Williams had a team-high three interceptions this pasty season and nine passes broken up to lead a talented defensive secondary.
Williams collected 27 tackles with one tackles for loss.
Williams had a two-interception game against Independence and a huge interception in a 34-27 win at No. 2 Iowa Western on September 7. Williams had a season-high four passes broken up against Highland on October 5 and he posted a season-high five tackles in the Salt City Bowl victory over Monroe College.
The 2019 Blue Dragons finished the season 10-2 after a Salt City Bowl victory over Monroe College on Saturday and finished No. 3 in Monday's final NJCAA Rankings.
"I would not have been able to tell you that Ronald would have that kind of season," Davis said. "But his demeanor and that Ferriday nastiness paid off for him. He played harder than a lot of kids he faced. He would show up and play hard every time the ball was snapped. He would grind the whole time and that's what has him being recruited to play in places like the SEC."
Williams knows being moved to defensive back has been a true blessing.
"Being 6-foot-2 at receiver is not that big a deal," Williams said. "Being 6-2 at cornerback is."
Williams said he is taking courses on line.
"It's something I did at Hutchinson, so I was used to it," he said.
And as for working out on his own until the time comes to return to the field?
"It's all about having the right mindset," he said. "It's like the NFL. They have to work out on their own and do what is expected of them."
Williams is grateful he got to meet some of his current teammates before everything was shut down.
"They are my brothers," he said. "I'm looking forward to being with them again."
