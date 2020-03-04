Monterey picked up a pair of wins at the Harrisonburg Tournament this past weekend.
Monterey defeated Bastrop 18-4 as Kerry King and JJ Farris did not allow a hit.
Jacob Spinks and Ethan Heard batted in three runs each, while Jake Crawford scored three runs.
The Wolves defeated Harrisonburg 7-6 on Saturday.
Spinks, a Copiah-Lincoln signee, had a home run and double.
Cooper Roach knocked in two runs with a double.
Spinks allowed no hits through 4 1/3 innings, striking out 11.
Kerry King and Farris saw time on the mound, while Jake Crawford got the save.
Monterey opened its season with a 10-9 loss at Avoyelles on February 25.
The Wolves finished with nine hits in the contest, committing five errors.
“I did see a lot of good things,” Wells said. “We hit the ball well. We had a lot of errors, but that’s going to happen at the first of the year, especially not being able to get on the field.”
Cooper Roach and Jacob Spinks led Monterey with two hits each. Jake Crawford scored three runs.
Jacob Spinks allowed one earned run, striking out seven and allowing four walks.
Monterey fell to Cathedral 16-0 on Monday.
Green Wave pitchers Jake Hairston and Mason Moore held Monterey hitless.
“Our pitching is very thin right now,” said Monterey coach Patrick Wells. “We’ve got four guys on the basketball team. But using these other guys may help us down the road. We just have to clean up the errors. We’ve got a good team, and we’re going to work hard to improve.”
Monterey hosts Adams Christian Friday.
