The Town of Ferriday is expected to be without water until 6 p.m. today (Tuesday) after a company putting up new telephone poles from E.E. Wallace to Sixth Street clipped a fire hydrant on Fifth Street behind the former Tensas State Bank building, forcing water out of the hydrant.
Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner was on hand, as well as Ferriday Police, Ferriday Fire departments and Matt Parker of JCP.
Turner said the driver of the truck clipped the fire hydrant attempting to go though the alley.
Ferriday Police Officer John Hawkins was interviewing someone from the company about the accident.
More information will be provided in Wednesday evening's Concordia Sentinel.
