Tim Vanier of Concordia Homeland Security said he has received several phone calls, text messages, and facebook messages in regards to the rumor of the National Guard being deployed in the next 48 to 72 hours for a mandatory 14 day quarantine for all Louisiana residents.
Vanier said that information is not true, it is totally false and is being spread through social media, text messages, and by word of mouth.
Vanier is asking you as the leadership of Concordia Parish to please copy and paste the information below to your information websites, and to your City, Town, or Village Face Book Pages.
This is the kind of rhetoric that begins to cause fear and paranoia throughout our community, and it is up to us as the leadership of Concordia Parish to get factual information to the public to dispel false information.
Today I have spoken with every Mayor or Mayor’s Office in Concordia Parish to get a pulse of how things are going with the Governor’s Declaration for Concordia Parish and for each of the Authorities Having Jurisdiction. I was very encourage by the feedback and comments that I have received from each. I am assured that each AHJ is being diligent in their efforts to abide by the Emergency Declaration set forth by our Governor.
Concordia Parish seems to be heading in the right direction and taking all the necessary precautions to combat the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.
On behalf of the Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness I would like to thank you for your efforts in keeping Concordia Parish safe. The work and the effort that is being put forth by every agency, entity, and leader in this Parish is what makes me proud to be a Concordia Parish resident.
Timothy Vanier
OEP Director Concordia Parish
4001 Carter St, Room 1, Vidalia, LA 71373
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.