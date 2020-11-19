Vidalia High's last-minute home contest against Bossier set for Friday was canceled after Bossier had a player test positive for COVID-19.
"It's disappointing," said Vidalia High head football coach Michael Norris. "Right now we may be able to squeak into the playoffs, but this certainly would have helped. Plus, it was going to be our Salute to Service game."
Former Vidalia policeman and Viking assistant coach Kewaune Bates, who died from COVID-19 on April 1, was going to be honored.
The Vikings' contest at Delhi Charter on November 20 was cancelled because Delhi Charter has only 13 players because of COVID-19.
Bossier had its final game cancelled after Beekman Charter was unable to play Bossier on November 20.
Bossier coach Michael Concilio asked Beekman Charter coach Joey Lee if he knew of anyone looking for a game.
Lee told Concilio about Vidalia.
Concilio called Vidalia High football coach Michael Norris and asked about playing a game because he has several seniors and wanted them to be able to play one final game.
After conferring with Vidalia High principal Bernie Cooley, Norris told Concilio that he will play only if they come to Vidalia.
Concilio received permission from his principal and agreed to bring his team to Vidalia for a final game.
Bossier finished its season 1-3 and is ranked No. 41 in Class 3A. The top 32 teams make the playoffs.
The Bearkats defeated Loyola 26-23.
Bossier lost to Logansport 85-0, fell to North Webster 38-20 and lost to Mansfield 52-22.
Vidalia is sitting at No. 32 in Class 2A going into Friday's games.
If the Vikings do not make the playoffs, the LHSAA has granted schools who don't make the playoffs the option of playing a bowl game.
"That's definitely something we would be interested in doing if we do not make it in," Norris said.
