Homicide in Vidalia

Vidalia Police Investigator Jimmy Watts talks with witnesses after a shooting on Gillespie Street in Vidalia that left a Vidalia man dead.

 By Joey Martin

A shooting on Gillespie Street in Vidalia around 1 p.m. Wednesday left one Vidalia man dead and two in custody.

 Concordia Parish Coroner Dr. Dennis LaRavia confirmed that Nicholas (Nook) Brown, 27,  died at Trinity Medical.

According to Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill, the shooting took place at 12:59 p.m. on Gillespie Street, near the victim's home. 

Merrill identified the shooter as 26-year-old Darius A. McMorris, of Davis Street in Vidalia. McMorris will be 27 in October.

Merrill identified Henry M. Jefferson Jr., 28, of Levee Heights Road in Ferriday, as the driver.

 Merrill said the shooter and driver of the car were arrested soon after the shooting.

Vidalia Junior High was locked down for a brief time.

“No one was in any danger,” Merrill said. “We had the two suspects in custody right after the shooting. No one was in harm’s way at any time.”

The shooting is still under investigation.

 

