The Vidalia Police Department said a Vidalia woman who had been missing since last night has been found.
Marline Craft Hobbs, an 86-year-old white female was last seen on Azalea Street in Vidalia.
Vidalia Police Officer Sam King said Hobbs was found around 11 a.m. near the Vidalia canal.
King said Hobbs was dehydrated and had some cuts from bushes, but is returning home after being treated at the location.
