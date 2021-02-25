A warrant has been issued for a Ferriday man involved in a shooting last month that has a juvenile on life support at a Shreveport hospital.
Zerrick Johnson, 216 Alabama Ave., Ferriday is wanted for two counts of first degree attempted murder and two counts of second degree murder.
The juvenile was moved from Alexandria to Shreveport where he remained on life support after being shot last month on Hayes Alley in Ferriday behind Auto Zone.
According to Ferriday Police Lieutenant of Investigation Sean Sublett, the juvenile and four others were walking to residence on Second Street Sunday at around 7 p.m., going to a family member's residence when several shots were fired, with one striking the juvenile in the back.
Sublett said the shooting may be the result of an ongoing feud.
Sublett said he believes Johnson may be in Alexandria with relatives.
(0) comments
