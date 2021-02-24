Monterey First Baptist Church will host the Fourth Annual Women’s Conference from 10 a.m until 3 p.m. Saturday, February 27.
All ladies are invited to come worship through song and testament, lunch will be served at noon.
For more information, please contact Dee Dee Cooper at 318-758-3559.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.