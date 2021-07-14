The Bastrop City Council agreed last week to begin negotiating the lease of the Toda-One Technology Center to Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) while its new campus is being built.
During its regular meeting last week, the City Council was presented a letter of intent from LDCC representatives.
According to LDCC, an allocation of some $3.1 million in state funding would help the community college cover debt service and maintenance payments. The school plans to use some of the state funding to expand LDCC’s Bastrop campus.
The funds have not yet been allocated.
Expanding Bastrop’s campus would allow LDCC to offer more education opportunities to its students, according to Wendi Tostenson, LDCC’s executive director of workforce development. Tostenson said the campus was too small as it is to begin offering new programs at this time.
“We recognize that we have an opportunity for expansion in Bastrop in our education offerings, but our current space does not allow us to offer any additional coursework or programs,” Tostenson said.
LDCC is in the process of hiring an allied health coordinator for the Bastrop campus, according to the community college. If approved, the Technology Center would be used to create a simulated hospital experience to train students in that program, according to Tostenson.
“We really want to use [the Technology Center] to house and grow these programs so when we build the new campus, we’re ready to roll instead of holding off enrollment until we can build a larger campus,” Tostenson said.
Tostenson estimated LDCC would need to use the Technology Center for two to three years.
On another front, Peoples Water Service Company of Bastrop has been operating without a written franchise agreement for 16 years. In June, the company was bought by Peoples of Bastrop LLC.
The new owner, Jeff McNew, wants to renegotiate a written agreement with the City Council.
“Right now, we are operating off the old agreement but as we go through it, there may be several changes,” McNew said.
The City Council agreed to begin negotiations.
In other business, Mayor Betty Alford-Olive said she recognized Bastrop has “criminal activity at epic proportions” and has begun forming a committee to combat that issue.
“I don’t want you to get a disillusion,” Alford-Olive said. “So, let’s not lose hope or faith that we are not so far gone that things cannot and will not change.”
The crime committee will be co-chaired by City Council members Howard Loche and Larry Prater.
