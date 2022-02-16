In a normally functioning market economy, higher real wages are linked to improved labor productivity. An employer does not mind increasing the pay of her workers when they are working harder or smarter because those workers have earned that increase.
Besides, their improved productivity does not run up unit labor cost and there is no compelling need for the employer to raise her prices. Her profit margins are protected by their improved productivity. This is the way that a normally functioning market economy works. There is no disagreement among economists in this matter.
However, introduce a surge in the demand for goods and services across the board that is not matched by a corresponding increase in the supply of those goods and services, which has been curtailed by disruptions in the supply chain or as a consequence of an economy still struggling to throw off the pandemic induced shutdown, the results are shortages of the supply of goods and services and the labor necessary to produce those items.
Producers see their own cost of production increasing and are forced to raise prices to protect their profit margins. This is how large-scale shortages in product and labor markets break down the normal functioning of a market economy.
This situation has been further reinforced by the Federal Reserve’s practice over several years of shoring up the demand for goods and services by (a) keeping interest rates low, making it cheaper for producers and consumers to borrow and spend on the big-ticket items they need and want, and (b) by flooding financial institutions with more cash by buying their very large holdings of treasury and mortgage-backed securities. The Fed has kept its foot on the gas pedal too long when it should already have begun to apply the brakes. The Fed’s reluctance to use its tool kit to restrain aggregate demand has been its own fear of inducing a recession.
With massive shortages in product and labor markets, a wage-price spiral sets in whenever workers demand that their wages be adjusted to the higher cost of living and employers use that demand for higher wages to justify raising the prices they charge their customers in order to protect their profit margins.
When the reality of a 7.5 percent increase in the Consumer Price Index over the last 12 months takes hold of the minds of producers, consumers, employers, workers, lenders and borrowers, they become justified in demanding more. A wage-price spiral has taken hold.
Once it realizes that the increase in prices is not transitory, the federal government will attempt to intervene by putting more money in the hands of persons regarded as needy in order to cope with the higher prices they confront for diesel fuel, natural gas, gasoline, utilities, housing, medical care, not recognizing or admitting that they are adding to aggregate demand and stirring up even higher prices.
Somewhere along the line, voices will be raised to institute wage and price controls. This would-be remedy inevitably fails because it addresses the symptoms (higher prices) of the problem, not the causes (shortages). President Biden’s tapping of the strategic oil reserve in order to lower oil prices was a feeble attempt to deal with the shortage induced higher prices of fuel at the pump. It failed because it was not enough to influence the market.
The lesson that all Americans need to realize is that a wage-price spiral is a major threat to a market economy requiring a massive response from both the private and public sector to stop it in its tracks. Several suggestions follow.
Reduce dependence on foreign sources of goods and services by returning production to the United States. Since manufacturing employment reached its peak in 1969, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in January 2021 that the U.S. has lost 7.5 million manufacturing jobs. A vastly elongated supply chain has been the result.
To protect retailers, address shoplifting and smash and grab stealing aggressively.
To make workers feel safe going to and from their workplaces at night, attack street crime forcefully.
Use tax credits to reward firms that formally link higher wages to productivity gains.
Increase interest rates to reduce private sector consumer credit-induced demand, which currently stands at $4.4 trillion, and government sector deficit financed expenditures, which amounts to $30 trillion.
Identify and defeat members of Congress who support efforts to forgive federal student loan debt, which presently totals $1.8 trillion.
There is great wisdom in the cliché to the effect that “by hammering down the value of the dollar, inflation becomes a systemic form of taxation”. We cannot borrow and spend our way out of a wage-price spiral. We cannot mandate price and wage controls to deal with inflation.
We have to deal with the shortages that are the source of the problem, even when it requires denying ourselves some of the things that we want and strictly confining our spending to the things that we need, even though that kind self-imposed restraint may trigger a round of unemployment.
Over time a wage-price spiral can evolve into hyperinflation because it becomes self-perpetuating by virtue of the simple fact every new round of wage and price increases do not – cannot -- address the very shortages which trigger higher prices and the demand for higher wages. Hyperinflation only makes the economic crisis even worse until the system breaks, as it has happened before in Germany in 1923, Hungary in 1946, Yugoslavia in 1994, Venezuela in 2013.
A wage-price spiral, which is not broken in short order, can be regarded as essentially the same compulsive behavior demonstrated on the level of the human individual. Repeated handwashing, nail biting, repeatedly checking to see whether the doors are locked, are examples of what some individuals do compulsively in order to relieve anxiety in their lives. Those activities do not work.
So too is resorting on a massive human scale to higher prices and higher wages to relieve the burdens of widespread economic shortages. They do not work because they do not address the underlying causes of those shortages in product and labor markets that are at the heart of the crisis.
There are forces afoot today that would change America from a constitutional republic with limited government and a largely privately controlled market economy that together respect the freedom of individuals to determine what’s best for them to a people’s republic that replaces the individual at the center of all decision-making with a self-appointed elite of party loyalists.
Those forces have been using attacks on the husband-and-wife family, on traditional religion, on parental control of what their children are taught in school, on the objective nature of sexual identity, on the ability of our armed forces to deter our enemies, in order to break down the pillars of our constitutional republic.
At the same time those forces have openly encouraged a flood of immigrants and placed them in cities across the United States without even informing the local population. They have placed in power regimes that refuse to prosecute street crime and deny property owners their rights to be protected. They employ the media to control the minds of the people by shutting down access to sources of information that challenge their world view.
They encourage huge federal spending programs which created crushing unfunded liabilities and ever larger public debt. All this and more to accomplish their central purpose: the destabilization of America as a freedom-loving constitutional republic so that they can establish a conformity-embracing people’s republic. They are not beyond using a wage-price spiral to accomplish their ends.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
