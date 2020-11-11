Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis last week challenged the previous mayor’s pet project relocating several city departments to the former state Department of Children and Family Services building on Stubbs Avenue.
“The ‘one-stop shop’ was in the pipeline, but we really wanted to take a step back,” Ellis said. “Was it really locality that was slowing us down or was it the process?”
Ellis offered those observations during his remarks at the State of Local Government gathering hosted by the Monroe chamber last week at the Monroe Civic Center.
Under the tenure of former Mayor Jamie Mayo, the city bought the old DCFS building located at 1401 Stubbs Ave. for $925,000. The plan, before Mayo lost his re-election bid to Ellis in July, was to relocate departments to the building to serve as a “one-stop shop” for businesses seeking licenses, permits and more.
Improving the customer experience of local businesses might be accomplished without a new location, according to Ellis.
Instead of relocating city departments, the city gathered input from local businesses to determine how to speed up those processes, according to Ellis.
“We started doing small business round tables and talking with contractors,” Ellis said. “How can we fast track businesses from the day someone has an idea in their head to the day we cut the ribbon with the chamber?”
“We tried to identify where it was easy to do business and are adopting the process there,” he added.
In February, while Mayo was still in office, state Rep. Pat Moore publicly challenged Mayo’s “one-stop shop” project because of questions she said she received from her constituents.
Many of her constituents, she had said, asked why the city could not renovate the City Hall Annex South on Jackson Street or other city facilities instead of spending close to $1 million buying a new building and more to renovate it.
After Ellis, Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley also offered remarks about the recent challenges and successes of the parish’s governing authority. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tornadoes earlier this year and the onslaught of hurricanes, Smiley said, “I’m afraid to ask, ‘What’s next?’”
“My mother told me not to ask that question,” said Smiley, laughing.
In his remarks, Smiley outlined the number of taxes levied in Ouachita Parish and the benefits to the public provided by those tax revenues. The Police Jury currently has some $12 million in outstanding bonded indebtedness after parish voters approved two sales tax measures on the eastern and western sides of Ouachita River to pay for road improvement and drainage construction projects.
According to Smiley, the Police Jury had sought to spend the bond proceeds as well its annual revenues from millages, or property taxes, as prudently as possible.
“I’m not a pro-tax guy, but some taxes are necessary,” said Smiley, referring to public services. “When we have millages come up, our goal is to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and we only ask the public to vote on what is absolutely necessary.”
For example, residents in eastern Ouachita Parish pay a 7.5-mill property tax to support the operation of the Eastern Ouachita Recreation District, or EORD. Using revenues from that tax, EORD incurred bonded indebtedness to build a new sports complex at its Osterland site for some $9 million.
“It’s been a long few years in getting there,” Smiley said. “They hope to have an opening there soon.”
According to Smiley, EORD’s new sports complex had potential to bring in people from outside the parish. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, EORD had scheduled 36 tournaments for the year, he said.
In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated lockdown and other measures stemming local business activity, the parish had witnessed growth in new construction, according to Smiley.
“We have seen growth at an average of 805 new building permits each year,” Smiley said. “Believe it or not, we’re at that number this year, even with everything going on.”
“We’ve had a dozen new subdivisions open up this year,” he added.
