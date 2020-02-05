Whoever coined the phrase “baseball is a spring sport” never played high school baseball in Louisiana.
Fans bundle up in blankets, concession stands sell out of hot chocolate and coaches pray for breaks in the rain. This is high school baseball/ and parents, grandparents and friends love it.
Franklin Parish will feature three solid programs with FP, FA and FCCS.
The Patriots will be led by new coach Marty Dewees. Dewees last coaching stint was at Caldwell High School, and he has experience coaching in the college ranks.
Franklin Academy has moved to Class A, a classification that fits perfectly for the Cougars as they look to continue their season into the playoffs.
Even with the loss of a couple key players in the off season, FCCS will field an experienced squad.
Some of the senior and junior Warriors have been starters since their seventh and eighth grade year.
So bring your blankets and folding chairs to the baseball field and come support the young men of Franklin Parish.
(0) comments
