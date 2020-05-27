Why would a football coach used to winning take an assistant coaching job at Franklin Parish, which has gone 11-32 the last four years?
“I’m one of those who likes to build a house, not buy one,” said newly-hired Patriot offensive coordinator Adrian Burnette.
Burnette coached the likes of Rueben Randle and Randall Mackey at Bastrop, was offensive coordinator at Carroll when the Bulldogs ended a long-time losing streak to Neville, was leading the offense at St. Augustine with Leonard Fournette and Stacy Morgan and coached with Dean Smith at Wossman High the past two seasons.
Burnette was one of two finalists for the Wossman head coaching job after Dean Smith was released in January.
The job went to Maurice Pollard.
“I was disappointed not to get the job, but any time you get passed over it’s disappointing, which happened to me at Bastrop, also,” Burnette said.
First-year Franklin Parish head football coach Sonny Nason said he just recently found out Adrian applied for the Franklin Parish head coaching job.
“I plan on running the spread offense and usually like to be offensive coordinator,” Nason said. “But I am going to be so far behind when we finally are able to get back together that I reached out to Adrian. He was one of two finalists for the Wossman job. When the other guy got it I knew there was probably no way he would stay there. I called him and asked him what would he think about coming to work here. I told him he could have total control of the offense.”
Nason said the advantage of bringing Burnette in now is that Nason has not been able to implement any kind of offense yet.
“I told him to come in with his offense and I would learn from him and the kids would learn from him,” Nason said. “He came down one of the five days I was here and we talked for five or six hours. He thought about it and called me that night and said he would like to coach here.”
Nason said the coaching staff is meeting Tuesday.
“We need a starting point,” Nason said. “We will be going over offense and defense so we will be ready to go when the kids roll in here on June 8.”
Burnette said rebuilding Franklin Parish is going to be a mental thing as well as physical.
“We have to get these guys believing in themselves,” Burnette said. “And it’s tougher now with everything being pushed back. We’re trying to rebuild with a smaller window of time. But the kids still have to work.”
Burnette said he will have to see his players on the field before committing to a certain offense.
“Everything will be predicated by our personnel,” he said. “I was fortunate to have a coaching relationship with Coach Nason. One of the things I have going for me is that I have coached kids who have played in this same type of district before. We want to toughen our kids up and help them to understand the vision Coach Nason has here at Franklin Parish.”
