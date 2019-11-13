Members of American Legion Post 84 are raffling a Remington Versa Max Sportsman 12 gauge. Tickets are $10 a piece.
The shotgun has Realtree APHD camo finish with a 26 inch barrel. It can be viewed at Mike’s Gun Shop in Winnsboro.
The drawing will be held Jan. 27 and for further information or to purchase a ticket contact Jerry Martin at (318) 435-2141 Monday, Wednesday or Friday.
Martin asked if there is no answer to leave a message and the call will be returned as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.