November and December are busy times around Winnsboro and Franklin Parish with many special holiday events planned.
Main Street Market has been scheduled for Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
At the annual event, merchants will line Prairie Street with homemade arts, crafts, jewelry, soaps, boutique clothing and fresh produce while visitors find that “perfect” Christmas present.
Along with Main Street Market, a very special Old Post Office Museum exhibit: “Oh Christmas Tree” will open.
Each exhibit goer is asked to cast his or her vote for their favorite tree. The People’s Choice Award will be announced just before Christmas and the winner’s name will be placed on the permanent plaque in the museum.
For more information on how to participate or donate call OPOM at (318) 435-3781.
Winnsboro’s children’s Christmas parade will be held Dec. 5 while Winnsboro’s evening Christmas parade will be held Dec. 6 with fireworks following.
Baskin’s inaugural “Christmas In The Village” will be Dec. 7 starting at 12 p.m.
Money raised during the event will go to Wish I Could of NELA, Inc. The organization has been granting wishes to terminally ill children for over 35 years.
“Baskin has never had anything like this planned before, so we gathered a good committee and are looking to make a difference,” said Layton Curtis, committee spokesperson. “Our main goal is to raise money for ill children and make sure they have a great Christmas — all while bringing our community together for the holidays.”
Featured in the festival events will be chili and cookie cook offs, live music, food and beverage vendors and pictures with Santa.
Additionally, a “stuff-a-sleight” event is scheduled where participants can donate toys for area children.
A Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. and parade at 6 p.m. is scheduled to be the final of “Christmas In The Village.”
The Town of Wisner has scheduled its annual Christmas tree lighting for Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. During the event, hot cocoa and cookies will be served.
Wisner’s Christmas Parade will be held at 10 a.m. starting on School Street. For more information on how to enter a float, band or vehicle call the Wisner Town Hall at (318) 724-6568.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.