The 32nd annual Black Heritage Banquet will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Jack Hammons Community Center in Winnsboro, according to Mabel Lawrence Thomas, president of the Black Heritage Organization.
The speaker for the event will be Dr. Stephanie Miles-Richardson, a doctor of veterinary medicine and PhD who is a professor in the Department of Community Health and Preventive Medicine at Morehouse School of Medicine with over a decade of federal public health experience.
Miss Black Heritage of 2020 will be crowned and other runners up will be recognized. In addition, others in the community will receive special recognition for their outstanding service.
The public is invited. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased from Burnell Richardson at Richardson’s Funeral Home, 1001 Bosworth St., or from members of the Black Heritage Organization.
Miles-Richardson was born in Nashville, Tenn., and reared in Louisiana. She completed her undergraduate degree in Biology from Grambling State University.
After completing the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree (DVM) in 1992 at Tuskegee University, she received a post-doctoral fellowship from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences to pursue a dual Phd in Pathology and Environmental Toxicology at Michigan State University. As a commissioned officer in the United States Public Health Service, she worked as an environmental toxicologist in minority and underserved communities throughout the United States and its territories.
In 2008, Miles-Richardson joined Morehouse School of Medicine program. She has served the Health Administration, Management and Policy Track coordinator as well as associate and interim director.
Currently, Miles-Richardson is assistant dean of graduate education in Public Health, Master of Public Health programs director, president of the Association of Accredited Public Health programs.
She is immediate past president of the Tuskegee School of Veterinary Medicine Alumni Association, a councilor for the Council on Education for Public Health which accredits public health programs and schools throughout the United States and abroad.
Miles-Richardson is a member of the Association of Prevention, Teaching and Researching of the American Veterinary Medical Colleges One Health Working Group. Recently she was awarded an honorary diploma by the American Veterinary Epidemiology Society for her work in human health, animal health and One Health. She is a member of the Tau Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Miles-Richardson is married to Burnell Richardson, a medical technician. The couple have three children, Brandon, Dhara and Bryce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.