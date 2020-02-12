The “Beer Man” is coming to Winnsboro.
Former New Orleans Saint, Michael “Beer Man” Lewis, will give his inspirational story Feb. 25 at Jack Hammons Community Center beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The free event is sponsored by Winnsboro Lion’s Club and Winnsboro Sports.
Lewis received his nickname because he was a Budweiser beer truck driver whose route was a short distance from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome prior to playing with the New Orleans Saints.
Lewis never went to college, in part because he became a father at a young age. Lewis waded through various semi-professional and pro indoor football leagues and the Arena Football League, amassing impressive stats that resulted in him getting invites to various NFL training camps.
Lewis signed with the New Orleans Saints after being cut by the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2000 preseason. The Saints sent Lewis to play for the Rhein Fire of NFL Europe in 2001.
Eventually, Lewis set an NFL record for combined kick-punt return yardage with 2,432 yards. He is currently the Saints’ all-time career leader in punt returns (142) and punt return yardage (1,482).
In other accolades, Lewis was selected to play in the 2002 NFL Pro Bowl.
Currently, Lewis is a Saints Team Ambassador and was awarded a Super Bowl ring after the Saints won Super Bowl XLIV in recognition of his continuing role with the team. Lewis was selected for the Saints Hall of Fame in 2015.
Additionally, Lewis, along with other Saints, participates in the annual Saints’ cruise in April to benefit cancer research. Theme for the cruise is “Get Checked Or Check Out.”
Lewis has also written an autobiography entitled, “Dreams, The Michael Lewis Story.” Copies of the book will be available at the event.
For more event information, contact any Winnsboro Lions Club member or Rene Johnston at (318) 439-1998.
The Lions Club is an international, non-political service organization established originally in 1917 in Chicago by Melvin Jones. As of Jan. 2020, it has over 46,000 local clubs and more than 1.4 million members in more than 200 countries around the world.
Local Lions Club programs include sight conservation, hearing and speech conservation, diabetes awareness, youth outreach, international relations, environmental issues and many other programs. The LIONS acronym stands for Liberty, Intelligence, Our Nations' Safety.
