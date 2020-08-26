“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”
- Eleanor Roosevelt
Suzanne Bryan and K-Ray Delgado pursue dreams in a relentless chase, overcoming setbacks, hardships and hindrances along the way.
The two are owners of Roaming River Boutique & Salon located at their new location on 1101 Common Street in Winnsboro.
Roaming River offers a full hair salon along with clothing, accessories and jewelry.
Bryan, who has 14 years of beautician experience, recently purchased the 1101 Common Street location. Her desire to own a building where children, along with her own, are welcome drove her to purchase the location.
“I always wanted to own my own shop,” Bryan said, who has two children, Zaylee (13) and McKrae (6). Delgado has one child, Trace (1).
The building is more than a hair salon and boutique, but a possible future for Bryan and Delgado’s children.
“I bought this building for our children,” Bryan said. “One day this could be theirs.”
To grow clientele, she has built trust through dedicated and skilled work.
“(As a beautician) you have to have a love for it,” Bryan said. “You have to earn trust, and you have to earn the business.”
Delgado’s varying fashion sense drove her to open the boutique side of Roaming River.
“I have this unique sense of style,” Delgado said. “I can’t find the clothes that I wear anywhere in Louisiana. I’ve always had to shop from Texas. I just wanted to start a place where people around here can dress more western style and not have to spend their money away but spend it in our parish.”
The boutique offers western, Aztec clothing and accessories.
Aztec is “a lot of old school western style prints,” Delgado said. The boutique offers squash jewelry which is made of native American jewels particularly similar to Navajo designs.
On the salon side, Bryan said she sees the people she services as more than customers.
“I don’t deal with ‘customers’ because I feel they are my family,” Bryan said.
Classifying customers as family never became more true when Bryan was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma in September 2019. She learned her “family” cared deeply for her and was willing to help in many ways.
“My back started hurting, and I thought it was a kidney infection,” Bryan said. “The next morning it was worse, and I started running fever.”
With worsening conditions, she went to the emergency room. A CT scan was performed and doctors found a mass on her left kidney. It was renal cell carcinoma, a disease in which malignant cells form in tubules of the kidney.
She was soon transported to Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport where the doctors gave her the disheartening news.
Upon hearing the news, Bryan’s first thoughts went to her children.
“I asked K-Ray if anything happened to me would she take care of my kids,” Bryan said. “She never batted an eye. She said she would.”
When speaking about the incident, Delgado becomes emotional because not only are they business partners but Bryan is Delgado’s aunt.
“I had a four-week-old son at the time,” Delgado said. “She called me and said I am headed to the hospital. I have cancer, and I need you to get my babies. I didn’t have time to think. I was a new mom, and I had to step up for her kids and take care of them. All I could think about was being there for them and being there for her.”
Bryan had surgery on Oct. 17 to remove her left kidney, lymph nodes and a rib.
Throughout recovery her customers and many Franklin Parish residents showed their kindness and generosity, Bryan said.
“I’m so thankful for all of the people in Franklin Parish who helped me and my children,” Bryan said. “My customers feel like family.”
Bryan continued chasing her dream through recovery.
She returned to work in February, slowly building her strength up but yet another hinderance in her chase materialized in March — COVID-19.
“They shut us down,” Bryan said.
The chase was halted again but only temporarily. Bryan would soon purchase the 1101 Common Street location after being released back to work by a Gov. John Bel Edwards’ order. Chasing her dream begins again while helping not what she calls customers, but her family.
“I understand my people,” Bryan said. “I understand that many are farmers and can’t make it during normal hours because they are in the fields. A couple of nights ago I met some farmers here at 9:30 p.m. for their hair cuts.”
Hours for Roaming River Boutique and Salon are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and off Monday.
But, if you are ‘family’ - Bryan and Delgado will welcome you in anytime.
