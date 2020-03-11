The Franklin Parish Catfish Festival will be held April 4 on the streets of Winnsboro. Throughout the day, the annual festival will offer numerous talented and entertaining performers on its two stages and throughout the Festival.
Gates will open at 8 a.m. with a $5 admission charge.
On the Old Glory Stage, Mike McKenzie will begin the festivities at 8:30 a.m. followed by Smackwater at 10 a.m.
Robert Finley & the Platinum Band will entertain the crowds at noon and the Maughons will perform beginning at 2 p.m.
David and the Giants will end the festivities on the Old Glory Stage at 3:30 p.m.
On the Council stage, Thurman Beavers will begin the day filled with entertainment at 8:30 a.m.
Hands On will start their performance at 10 a.m. and Creedance Revived will please the crowds at noon.
At 2 p.m., Main Event will bring their talent to the stage while Big Al will end the fun at 3:30 p.m.
One of the highlights of this year’s entertainment lineup is Winnsboro’s own, Robert Finley and the Platinum Band. Finley is a blues and soul singer, songwriter and guitarists and recently was a semi-finalists on the hit TV show, “America’s Got Talent.”
Creedance Revived is a tribute band who has played for a global audience for crowds upwards of 30,000.
“We play tribute,” said lead vocalist Rich Perez. “We play the music as if we wrote it. We perform as if we were the original band. CCR is legendary.”
David & the Giants began as a rock band in Laurel, MS in the 1960s. In the late 1970s, their music changed to Christian, and they continue to have a huge following.
The two main stages are not the only entertainment offered by the Catfish Festival.
Lew-E’s Comedy Circus will be located at Gill’s Funeral Home parking lot and will be offering silly comedy magic, high-energy action packed juggling and will be fun for all ages.
Back again is the Petite Princess Company. The popular actresses will perform throughout the day at the Festival. The Petite Princess Company offers 25 different princesses along with five prince / male characters. The male characters range from Prince Charming to the Mad Hatter. Princess characters range from the Snow Queen to a Little Mermaid to a Native Princess.
Also, Miss Lindsey’s School of Dance will be performing at 11 a.m. on the Festival grounds.
As a festival goer shops at the many vendor booths, they may hear skilled bluegrass or band music wafting through the crowds. The music will be from Borderline Bluegrass and the Franklin Parish High Band. These two talented musical groups will be located at the corner close to Kathy Morris Realty.
