Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce bestowed more than $38,000 worth of scholarships at its 35th annual Academic Achievement ceremony April 29.
Seniors qualified for scholarships by maintaining a 3.5 GPA or scoring a 25 or better on their ACT test.
The scholarships ranged from $1,000 to $100 and were given in three rounds. The names were written on a note and put in a jar. A chamber member would pick the note out of the jar and read the name aloud. When the names were all picked, notes were put back in the jar and picked again.
The event was held on the campus of Family Community Christian School.
Seniors chosen for scholarships were:
From Franklin Parish High School:
Avery Banks, Christina Brocato, Andrew Buchan, Cabe Cloessner, Baylor Cobb, Zachary Cooper, Laki Crockett, Blade Daniels, Chandler Easterling, Zyyahnae Eaton, Erin Emfinger, Karina Guimbellot, Hailee Hatten, Ja’Dah Henderson, Raina Henderson, Madison Hill, Jada Jobe, Vallerie Knight, Rachel Martin, Nakayla Mercer, Zahria Miles, Samantha Mulkey, Ainsley Noel, Caleb Parker, Macy Parker, Micah Pickel, Keegan Price, Lauren Ricard, Shelby Ricks, Daisy Tillery and Haleigh Worthington.
Family Community Christian School:
Ashleigh Ainsworth, Caitlyn Biggs, Tori Emfinger, Macy Monnin, Dani Price, Jada Robinson, Todd Ryals, Ashlyn Sepulvado and Analeise Thomas.
Franklin Academy:
Makenlea Davis, Loren Rollins and Luke Wolleson.
Louisiana School for Math, Science & The Arts:
Pooja Desai and Avery Johnson.
Seniors achieving a score of 27 and above on the ACT test were also recognized. They were Avery Banks, Baylor Cobb. Pooja Desai, Avery Johnson, Caleb Parker, Ashlyn Sepulvado, Andrew Buchan, Zachary Cooper, Raina Henderson, Ainsley Noel, Keegan Price and Luke Wolleson.
