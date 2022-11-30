Baskin’s Fourth Annual Christmas in the Village, sponsored by the Baskin Community Committee, will include a shopping experience, parade and more, all for a good cause.
The holiday event is set to take place Saturday, Dec. 10. All proceeds from the event go to providing gifts for local Franklin Parish children in need. Mayor-elect Layton Curtis, who is a member of the committee, said last year 33 children were served.
“We will make sure ever thing (donated) gets disbursed,” Curtis said during a recent interview.
Christmas in the Village will begin at the Baskin School Gymnasium where 35 vendor booths will offer a variety of specialty clothing and craft items from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bounce houses, a petting zoo and paint ball games will be offered on the grounds outside.
Food trucks will also be on site.
In addition, a toy drive will take place during the festivities where anyone may donate a new or unopened gift.
The festivities will conclude with the annual parade which will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a fireworks display.
Curtis said parade entries must pay fees at Friendly Farms in Baskin and should be at Company Farm Road by 5 p.m.
The parade route goes from Company Farm Road to Baskin via La. Hwy. 857 for a straight three-mile stretch, past the school and Baskin Baptist Church, ending at the caution light. The parade can be viewed from locations along Hwy. 857.
In addition to the upcoming events, the Baskin Community Committee is also offering tee shirts for $25 each. The shirts are available for sale at Gypsy House in Baskin and Sicily Island State Bank in Winnsboro.
