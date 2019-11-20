The Louisiana Garden Club Federation (LGCF) Cleanest City Contest officially kickoff with the schedule announcement by Garden Gate Study Club representatives.
The Winnsboro Trash Bash is scheduled for March 21 with a rain date set for March 28.
Additionally on March 21, businesses are asked to post their “Welcome LGCF Judges, Cleanest City Contest.”
Garden Gate Study Club will know the judging day only two weeks ahead of time, said Naomi Cordill, cleanest city co-chair.
“If residents notice something that needs attention as far as litter, trash and a true ‘eye sore,’ please contact Garden Gate Study Club’s cleanest city co-chair at symphony@bayou.com,” Cordill said.
Last year, Winnsboro was named statewide winner of the LGCF Cleanest City Contest.
Winnsboro beat out four other towns including Rayne which claimed the title in the previous five years. Also in Winnsboro’s category were Plaquemine, St. Martinsville and Winnfield.
A total of 36 municipalities were split up in eight different districts in the 60-year-old statewide competition. The towns and cities were categorized by population.
