Art supplies do not have to come from expensive stores but can be found in the artist’s surrounding, according to Ryan Cobourn, with Ann Connelly Fine Arts of Baton Rouge.
Cobourn was at St. Joseph Amphitheater August 28 teaching young artists to be creative when making art and using everyday items they can find in their house.
“We take things that might not be artistic material to make a collage,” Cobourn said. “We are using left over paper from the gallery, goggly eyes, craft pencils and wrapping paper. The idea is you don’t need a lot of money for your art supplies.”
During the workshop, Cobourn read the book “Radiant Child” by Jean-Michel Basquiat. In the beginning of his 10-year career, Basquiat was known for his graffiti art in the late 1970s. As a little boy, Baquiat saw art everywhere and created collage-style paintings from his surroundings.
Drawing inspiration from Basquiat, Cobourn taught young artists to draw from their imagination and create artwork from everyday items. He taught students to fuel their imagination from their feelings.
After they were finished, the artists displayed their work on boards that were shown on Plank Road.
The workshop was sponsored by St. Joseph mayor’s office.
