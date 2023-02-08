Twenty-three teams from across the state gathered to compete at the NELA VEX Robotics Competition (VRC) Tournament hosted by Delhi Charter School on Jan. 28.
Several teams stood out at the event, including Baton Rouge Magnet High teams Tesla Model X and Tesla Model Y, which won Tournament Champions. Tesla Model X also set a new state skills record of 327 points, ranking them 44th in the world.
Although they were ultimately defeated in the final round of eliminations, Delhi Charter’s team Eat Hot Chip still took home the top award of the tournament, the Excellence Award, for their combined achievements in match play, skills scores, judge interviews and notebook design.
Another of Delhi Charter’s teams, TMNT, won the Design Award trophy for their top-tier engineering notebook.
Rounding out the awards were team LA Matrix from the Region 5 STEM Center in Lake Charles for winning the Excellence Award in the middle school division, and team Just Some Random People from W.W. Lewis Middle School for winning the Judges Award.
After playing their last tournament of the preliminary season, DCS will next compete at the State Championship to be held at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles on Feb. 25.
At this point, three DCS high school teams, one middle school team and one elementary team have earned the right to compete at State for the chance to represent Louisiana in the Robotics World Championship in April.
