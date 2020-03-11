The month of March is Black and Small Businesses Month.
If you own or are thinking about owning a business, the Franklin Parish NAACP invites you to join them at 10 a.m. March 14, at the Franklin Parish Library Learning Center for a program featuring Carmen Sims, project manager for the Winnsboro Main Street Economic Committee.
The program will include a presentation on the Louisiana Development Ready Community Process and strategic planning for a 10-year vision and five-year goals.
Franklin Parish NAACP President Roosevelt Grant invites the community to join them to “hear exciting news and provide your input regarding the future of Franklin Parish.”
