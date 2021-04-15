Entertainment for the May 1 South Franklin Catfish Festival has been scheduled, said Elliott Britt, festival director.
Entertainment will be held throughout the day along with arts and crafts booths, food court and antique car show.
Hands On, James McCann, John Brakefield, Blues Bank and Smack Water are some of the talented musicians featured in this year’s festival.
Also entertaining the crowds will be Bible Belt Buckles and young actors and actresses of the Princess Theatre.
The food court vendor list is full but there is still time to register antique cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles.
There is a $25 registration fee which can be sent to P.O. Box 290, Wisner. Make checks out to South Franklin Catfish Festival.
