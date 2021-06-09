The first Crowville Farmer’s Market was a success with numerous vendors and a steady stream of visitors examine the variety of fresh produce, jelly, crafts and much more.
The market will be open each Thursday in June and July from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The market is sponsored by Friends of Crowville.
There is no charge for vendor space but spaces must be registered at www.crowville.la.
Organizers are looking for new products, crafts, food vendors and home based businesses. They ask participates not to feature used, resale items such as clothing, toys or household items.
Seven examples of products a person can sell at the farmers market are produce, eggs, baked goods, honey, soap and skincare products, prepared foods and jelly, jams and preserves.
For more information call (318) 439-0042, visit www.crowville.la or email hello@crowville.la.
The Crowville Community Center is located at 157 Football Field Road.
