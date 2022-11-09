TURKEY TOSS participants braved cool weather Nov. 5 at the inaugural corn hole tournament. Winners were: first place: Baggin’ & Baggin’, second place: Edward Jones, third place: Womack Insurance. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)
FATHER AND son team of Braggin’ & Baggin’ won the inaugural Winnsboro Rotary Club’s Turkey Toss. The proceeds from the corn hole tournament were used to refurbish the Lowentritt Pavilion Gazebo at Davis Park. The Rotary and Lion’s clubs financed the project. Braggin’ & Baggin’ team members are Brock and his son, Liam Croft of Delhi. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)
Father, son duo of Brook and Liam Croft of Delhi won the inaugural Winnsboro Rotary Club’s Turkey Toss.
The pair, also known as Braggin’ & Baggin’, steamrolled through the competition Nov. 5 held at Davis Park. Proceeds from the event went to the refurbishment of the Lowentritt Pavilion Gazebo located at the park.
Twelve teams participated in the event while tournament sponsors featured tables with give-away items.
Coming in second was the team Edward Jones of Winnsboro and third was Womack Insurance.
Organizers said this was going to be an annual event with proceeds going to various projects around Winnsboro. If someone has a project idea please see a Rotary Club member.
Sponsors for this year’s Turkey Toss were: Winnsboro Dental, Womack Insurance, Franklin State Bank, Edward Jones, TPS Payroll, Geaux Fit, Farm Bureau, KMAR, Franklin Sun, Caldwell Bank, Winnsboro Sports, Progressive Bank, Franklin Medical Center, Stephanie’s On Main, WSB, Citizen’s Progressive and White Ford.
