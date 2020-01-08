Delta Music Museum is set to have an active first quarter in 2020 with several special and regular events planned, including a performance by Glen Campbell’s daughter and her band.
First event for 2020 will be the Jesse Dale Middleton Country Show scheduled for the second Saturday each month with the exception of March.
January’s Country Show will feature special guests Spanky Felter, a Natchez Blue Grass gospel singer and Judy Long of Winnsboro. The show will be held at the Ferriday Arcade Theater, located next door to the museum.
In February, Middleton’s guests will be Jimmie Jo Little of Spokane and Patty Rambin of West Monroe.
Both, Little and Rambin are seasoned country music performers.
Jesse Dale Middleton Country Show will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 for singles and $25 for couples.
Also at the Arcade Theater, Avery Micheals and his special guests will entertain crowds every fourth Saturday of the month.
On January 25, Micheals will bring to the stage Sophia Shelton Belgard with her tribute to Aretha Franklin. In addition to Belgard, Graceway Quartet is on tap for January.
This event will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 for singles or $25 for couples.
Serenades at the Arcade, a Delta Music Museum fundraising event, is set for Feb. 14.
Participants will be entertained by Butch King and served dinner by Angel Wings Catering. A dance floor will be provided and a photographer will be available.
Tables for two or larger “friendship tables” will be provided, said Linda Garner, Delta Music Museum coordinator.
“With the friendship tables, we are trying to make sure everyone will be able to celebrate,” Garner said.
Red long-stem roses will be presented to the date or yellow long-stem roses will be presented to the friend, said Garner.
Advance tickets are $40 per person or $80 per couple if bought by Feb. 8. After Feb. 8, tickets will be $45 per person or $50 on Feb. 14.
On March 14, Debby Campbell and her band, Adamas, will perform at the Arcade Theater.
Campbell’s tour titled, A Story Teller Series, is a tribute to her father, Glen Campbell.
In 1987 Campbell, a country music singer and activist for Alzheimer’s, became part of her father’s show as a featured singer, along with her full time job as a flight attendant.
She toured and traveled with the Glen Campbell Show for 24 years, including travels to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Tasmania and Bermuda.
She eventually landed her own show in the early 90s at the Roy Clark Theatre in Branson. She continued her career as a featured singer at Grand Palace in Branson with her dad, then The Glen Campbell Goodtime Theatre and ending with a residency at Andy Williams Moon River Theatre.
Advanced tickets are $20 general admission, $25 VIP and $30 VIP with a scheduled meet and greet after the show.
For more information on any event or the Delta Music Museum call (318) 757-4297.
