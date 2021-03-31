Deadline for vendor applications for the South Franklin Catfish Festival is April 9.
Additionally, organizers are still taking sponsorships for the first-ever festival.
The festival will take place May 1 in Wisner and will feature craft and food booths along with a classic car show. Musical entertainment will also be featured throughout the day.
Vendor and sponsor forms can be downloaded at southfranklincatfishfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.