Robert Finley, Winnsboro native and America’s Got Talent contestant, will be featured on 90.3 KEDM at 1 p.m. today.
Finley will be part of the program American Routes and will be speaking on his many years as a musician. The program will be replayed on KEDM Saturday at noon, and the interview can be heard at www.americanroutes.org.
The 65-year-old Finley, reached the final round of NBC’s televised talent show competition while impressing judges and a national audience with his soulful original songs.
