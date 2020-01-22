Robert Finley, Winnsboro native and America’s Got Talent semi-finalist, will be performing in the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on April 26.
Jazz Fest is an annual celebration of music and culture relating to New Orleans. The festival features world renowned musicians converging on New Orleans to entertain the 1,000s of participants.
Some other 2020 Jazz Fest entertainers include Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, The Who, Aaron Neville, The Beach Boys, The Isley Brothers and Lenny Kravitz.
The festival takes place at the Fairgrounds in New Orleans April 23 - May 3. Tickets went on sale Jan. 16.
Finley is a blues and soul singer-songwriter and guitarist. After decades of performing semi-professionally followed by time away from music, Finley made a comeback in 2016. He released his debut studio album, Age Don’t Mean A Thing, later in the year. In 2017, his next album, Goin’ Platinum!, was released on Easy Eye Sound.
