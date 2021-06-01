Downtown Winnsboro businesses will be open late and Old Post Office Museum (OPOM) will host an exhibit June 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Each first Friday of the month businesses will extend their hours in downtown Winnsboro offering specials to customers and entertainment.
OPOM will host the exhibit "On The Red Carpet" featuring local photographer Curtis Hilbun's photography. The museum is located at 513 Prairie Street.
