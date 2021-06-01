Winnsboro, LA (71295)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.