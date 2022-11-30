Local residents gathered at the Jack Hammons Community Center in Winnsboro for The Franklin Parish Garden Forum on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. until noon. The event provided an opportunity not only for parish residents to learn about the benefits of gardening, but also served to recruit volunteers for school and community gardening projects.

