Local residents gathered at the Jack Hammons Community Center in Winnsboro for The Franklin Parish Garden Forum on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. until noon. The event provided an opportunity not only for parish residents to learn about the benefits of gardening, but also served to recruit volunteers for school and community gardening projects.
The special event was presented by LSU AgCenter and Friends of Crowville and included an introduction to the Master Gardener Program led by Marcie Wilson, LSU AgCenter Area Horticulture Agent, who serves Franklin Parish.
“The forum was a success in more ways than one – firstly, the new horticulture and Master Gardener Agent was introduced to the gardeners in the parish. Secondly, the Crowville Healthy Communities effort was able to gain several volunteers for a school garden project the Friends of Crowville initiated last spring,” said Quincy Vidrine, area nutrition agent.
“The gardens at Crowville Elementary are in need of care and maintenance, now there are volunteers from the community who are committed to supporting the effort there,” she said.
Vidrine also noted that she and SNAP Ed Nutrition Educator Krissten Medlin will provide nutrition education at the school, in conjunction with the school garden project.
“Tying the gardening to physical activity and better nutrition is the goal when it comes to healthy communities,” Vidrine said.
Nick Poulos, of Friends of Crowville, said a Master Gardener Class in 2023 is one of the hoped-for results of the recent event.
The Garden Forum program began with the welcome by Dr. Melissa Cater, LSU AgCenter Northeast Region director, and Friends of Crowville.
The “Grow a Row to Share Program” was highlighted in a presentation by Cecilia Stevens, LSU AgCenter Northeast Region Local Food Systems Coordinator. The forum also included “FCS Nutrition Team Talk and Local Garden Volunteer Opportunities” presented by Quincy Vidrine, LSU AgCenter Northeast Region FCS Regional Coordinator.
Also on the program was “Growing Herbs,” presented by Dr. Michael Polozola, LSU AgCenter Horticulture Agent and State Pecan Specialist, at 11 a.m.
The program wrapped up with “Questions and Comments” followed by lunch provided by Friends of Crowville.
For more information on the programs presented, contact the Franklin Parish Extension Office, (318) 435-7551. Anyone interested in the Master Gardener Class can contact Marcie Mize Wilson.
