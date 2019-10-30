Franklin Parish will once again be a buzz of activity the first Friday and Saturday of November as residents and visitors alike search for deals during the Found on 15.
Hundreds of yard sales will line La. Hwy 15 from Baskin to just south of Wisner from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of Found on 15. The annual event is part of “Main to Main,” a statewide project aimed at allowing visitors to experience the rich and diverse culture of Louisiana.
Louisiana Main to Main is sponsored by the Lt. Governor’s Office of Cultural Development, and is also designed to bring dollars and tourism back to the state, particularly the byways joining the Louisiana Main Street communities.
In addition to highway sales, many Winnsboro downtown merchants will be holding sidewalk sales in the historic district, including Prairie and Adams streets.
Churches, schools, organizations, shops, families and individuals are encouraged to join in the fun and use the opportunity to bring visitors and dollars to the area. There will be no “booth spaces,” as such, but those who wish to participate should have their space in mind and operate on a first-come first-served basis. Winnsboro Main Street Manager Kay LaFrance stresses that participants should get permission from property owners before setting up their sale space, and that everyone who joins in the yard sale will be responsible for their own clean-up afterward.
“This will be the 14th year for ‘Found on 15,’ and it’s gotten larger every year, depending on the weather,” LaFrance said. “It’s been an amazing event, not only for the vendors, but for the parish as a whole, when you count the numbers of visitors to the area.”
Uniform signage will direct traffic along the route and local and statewide advertising will promote the sale. This will be an excellent fund-raising opportunity for community organizations and the like.
For further information, contact the Winnsboro Main Street office at 435-3781.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.