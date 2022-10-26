Members of the FPHS 2022 Homecoming Court gather at the 2nd annual Legacy Tea held Oct. 13 at The Vintage Vault in Winnsboro. They are, seated from left,Tayler Baker-Southern, Football Sweetheart; Ja'Erica Brown, Queen; Mallorie Doyle, Maid of Honor; standing, Chadiyah Jones, Junior Maid; Mahlyn Volentine, Senior Maid; Sara Godard, Senior Maid; Jaylyn Holloway, Freshman Maid; Ariah Davis, Sophomore Maid; Emma Foster, Sophomore Maid; Kennedy Robinson, Sophomore Maid; Micah Haring, Sophomore Maid; Spencer Ellerbe, Freshman Maid; and Ella Miller, Freshman Maid. (Photo courtesy FPHS)
Legacy Committee members, from left, Rebecca Bonner, Patrice Mercer, Rachel Martin-Doyle, Rene Johnston, Crissy Lynch-Mobley, LaTrice Bell and Casey Beavers welcomed guests to the FPHS Legacy Tea honoring homing courts. Not shown is committee member Missy Lynch. (Photo courtesy FPHS)
LEGACY QUEENS honored during the 2nd annual FPHS Legacy Tea, included, seated from left, Lilly King, Kaylee King, Jocelyn Wilcher-Hitt, LaTanga Blackson and Kayla Shirley-Johnson; and standing, Emily Elrod-Shields, Ella Washington (Franklin High School Homecoming Queen 1969 - Longest Running Queen), Pam Lighten, Kristy Biddy, Votika Lynch, Rachel Martin-Doyle, Patrice Mercer, Jovarria Hollis, Latrice Bell, Sallie Johnson, Andrea Foy Wright, Crissy Lynch-Mobley and not shown, Missy Lynch. (Photo courtesy FPHS)
FPHS Principal Rebecca Bonner, left, expresses appreciation to The Vintage Vault owner, Erika Pierson, who hosted the 2nd annual FPHS Legacy Tea for the 2022 Homecoming Court. (Photo courtesy FPHS)
The tea was an elegant event held at The Vintage Vault for the 2022 FPHS Homecoming Court. Mrs. Casey Beavers, FPHS teacher and homecoming coordinator, gave her attentive focus on planning, decorating, and directing the event.
The legacy committee helped to decorate the Vault. Each girl was given a gift box with her name on it that was filled with gifts and a note from the legacy queens.
The mayor, Allice Wallace, gave each girl a rose. Tan Blackson gave an inspiring speech to the court about being beautiful and to continue to press forward and succeed. Mrs. Bonner offered a prayer over the court and food.
