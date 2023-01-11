A senior cheerleader from Franklin Parish High School (FPHS), Emma Grace Monceaux,
traveled to London to perform in London's New Year's Day Parade.
Monceaux made the Varsity Spirit All-American team at
this year's Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) cheer camp in
July at University of Louisiana at Monroe (ULM). Several FPHS girls from the camp were chosen, but only Monceaux chose to make the trip to England.
Monceaux was among Varsity Spirit All-American cheerleaders from around the
country who participated in the parade. More than 8,000 performers in 70
performance groups, including marching bands, cheerleaders and dancers,
participated in the parade. Only the top 12 percent of the cheerleaders
who attend Varsity summer camps earn the chance to march in the holiday
spectacular.
"I am excited and proud to have represented FPHS, Crowville and
Louisiana while visiting London. It was an amazing experience." Monceaux said.
She and her Varsity teammates appeared before a street
audience of more than 500,000 people, and a world-wide television
audience of 500 million people.
Monceaux began cheering as a little cheerleader during kindergarten at
Crowville School (CMS). She also cheered for three years during junior
high at CMS. She has been part of the FPHS cheer squad for four
years. This summer was the seventh UCA cheer camp in which she participated.
Along with her dedication to cheer, Monceaux keeps busy by
participating in local theater productions at the Princess Theatre,
singing as part of the FPHS gifted music students and taking dance
since she was three years old. She was recently elected Senior Class
vice president, and is a member of the FPHS Beta Club.
Monceaux has an interest in media and video production, as well as theater. She plans to attend ULM this fall and major in Communications.
Monceaux flew to London with the other All-American cheerleaders on
Dec. 26. During the week leading up to the parade she visited London
sites and toured the Tower of London and Windsor Castle. A tour of St.
George's Chapel concluded with Emma Grace being able to pay her respects
at the burial site of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
When possible, she made sure her home town of Crowville was
proudly represented across London by sporting a "Crowville, Louisiana"
shirt at many iconic London landmarks. On one of her free days, she traveled south by train to the city of Brighton to see the beach and touch the cold waters of the English Channel.
Monceaux performed in the Jan. 1 parade with her Varsity Spirit
All-American teammates along London's streets past iconic sites such as
Berkeley Square, Big Ben, Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly Circus and the
Ritz Hotel. She departed for home on Jan. 2.
