FRANKLIN PARISH High School homecoming court is pictured left to right, back row: Jayla Grimble (10), Albrinney Brooks (12), Kasidy Clark (12), Lilly King, (12), Heaven Johnson (12), Mallorie Doyle (11) and Caitlyn Ezell (11). Front row: Mary Jo Southern (11), Alyssa Johnson (9), Ashlynn Drane (10), Serenyti Scott (9), Micah Haring (9) and Chloe Ezell (10). (Submitted photo)
2021 SENIOR COURT: Kasidy Clark – Senior Maid, Heaven Johnson – Maid of Honor, Lilly King – Queen and Albrinney Brooks – Senior Maid. (Submitted photo)
FRANKLIN PARISH High School Crownbearers Nora and Abram Bland
Franklin Parish High School is proud to announce their 2021 Homecoming Court.
The theme this year is “All That Jazz” and will follow the style of Chicago.The Homecoming celebration has been slated for October 13 through October 15.
Each day of the week will offer dress-up themes for students and faculty, including “Pick Your 20s,” “Color Wars,” and “Homecoming Spirit Day.” The week will start with a Mother/Daughter Tea on Wednesday, October 13. This event is new to Franklin Parish High School and will serve as an ode to all the unsung heroes of homecoming, the mothers and grandmothers.
Former Franklin Parish homecoming queens are invited to attend this tea to join in the celebration and legacy of Homecoming and are also invited to be recognized during the homecoming football game on Friday, October 15. This will serve as Franklin Parish High School’s first Legacy Walk. Homecoming is a community-wide event. Even though all high schools in the parish have been consolidated into one, we still want to remember our roots and where our school system started.
Former Homecoming Queens who are interested in attending the Mother/Daughter Tea are asked to RSVP to Casey Beavers at cbeavers@fpsb.us by Friday, October 8, 2021.
The second event of the homecoming celebration will be our annual Parade and Coronation. The Homecoming Court will be formally presented on the football field at 6:30 p.m. following a parade around the school grounds that will start at 6 p.m.
The culmination will be Friday night at 7 p.m. when the Patriots take on the Bastrop Rams.
Spirit groups will perform pre-game beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the court will be presented during halftime. FPHS would like to encourage the community to attend these events and support our Franklin Parish Patriots.
