Franklin Parish High School recently announced students selected as Students of the Year. Selected for the honor were Garrett Haas, Carson King, Maggie Parker and Victoria Rodriguez.
Garrett Haas
Garrett Haas is the son of Joseph Hass and Angelia Williams.
Garrett plays trombone and participated in marching band. He was a member of the band which won awards including Best in Show at Pineville, Best Percussion, 2nd in Class 1A, Best in Division 1 Band, and Most Entertaining Band. He was also a member of the Jazz Band and Concert Band.
He has also participated in FCS and Beta for three years. He enjoys reading, especially comic books.
Garrett plans to attend ULM and major in Finance and Business
Carson King
Carson King is the daughter of Mark and Sandy King.
She has played soccer making 1st team All District, Freshman Year and Honorable Mention, Junior Year.
Carson has played softball for four years making 2nd team All District. She has cheered for Franklin Parish High, served as cheer captain and made UCA All American two years.
Carson also participated in Talented Art and received first and third place honors. Her talent for painting has led her to paint murals for the school and businesses around town. She has been a member for four years in FBLA, Beta, and FCS. She has served as student ambassador for one year. She volunteered for Vacation Bible School for four years as the music instructor.
Carson plans to attend ULM to major in Elementary Education with a minor in Business.
In addition to her parents, her family includes an older brother, Tanner, who graduated from ULM; and an older sister, Gracie, who attends Southern Arkansas University and plays for the Muleriders.
Maggie Parker
Maggie Parker’s parents are Scott and Becky Parker.
She has been a member of FCS, FBLS, Beta, and participated in softball and cheer for four years. In softball she made 1St team All District in 2021. She was All American in cheer in 2018 and 2020.
Maggie served as Student Ambassador for 2021-2022. She has served as a leader at her church, Crowville United Methodist Church.
Upon graduation, Maggie plans to attend Louisiana Tech University majoring in education with plans to teach high school math.
She has an older sister, Meredith, who is in law school at LSU.
Victoria Rodriguez
Victoria Rodriguez is the daughter of Jana Rodriguez. Victoria moved from Fresno, Calif., to Winnsboro in 2018 starting her freshman year at FPHS. She has been a member of FCS for four years, Beta for three years, and LDCC Student Ambassador.
She is a member of the worship team, co-kids choir director, and a Sunday School teacher at Winnsboro United Pentecostal Church.
Victoria is an alumna of the National Congress of Future Medical Leaders and Physicians. She plans to attend ULM majoring in pre-med concentration. She plans to go to VCOM medical school in Monroe to get her doctorate and plans to find a residency program in dermatology and practice in that field.
She has a sister, Alayna Rodriguez, who is a sophomore at FPHS.
