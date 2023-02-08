A Franklin Parish High School student who said she was inspired by her grandmother to pursue writing will be featured in upcoming issues of The Franklin Sun as a contributing writer.
Christina Gary said her grandmother, former Winnsboro City Council member Betty Johnson, encouraged her to put her writing skills to use. Gary has been a contributing writer for another area publication, the Monroe Dispatch, for about a year.
Speaking of her interest in writing, and her grandmother’s influence, Gary said, “I was a good writer in school. She pushed me to actually pursue writing.”
Gary, who is a junior at Franklin Parish High School and will be 15 on April 17, will cover topics of concern to young people her age about subjects which she said students sometimes don’t speak up about, such as depression.
“The society we live in, they feel like they get judged,” Gary said. “I feel like the COVID years had a big hit.”
She said she also feels that young people should be looked at more as individuals.
“I feel like everyone is different,” Gary said.
Gary said she, herself, has experienced personal issues which she at first had trouble talking about, but was “blessed by people around me” who were willing to help.
She said she feels there should be more services available to young people going through crises.
Gary is the daughter of Dr. Christy Allen-Pleasant of Winnsboro and Jerry Gary of Monroe. She has a sister, Kristen Pleasant, 8. She is also the granddaughter of the late Rev. John Allen III, and of Nelda Mason of Ferriday.
She attended Winnsboro Elementary through 2nd grade, and attended Gilbert School until the sixth grade. She finished her junior high classes at Fort Necessity.
She is active in FPHS organizations where she is vice president of the Beta Club and is involved in FBLA, FCA and cheerleading.
She is also active in her church, Shiloh Baptist, where she leads a youth organization.
Gary said that after graduation from high school she would like to attend either the University of Alabama or Dillard. She said she is torn between majoring in journalism or psychology.
