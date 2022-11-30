The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office invites parish senior citizens ages 65 and over to make plans to attend the annual Franklin TRIAD Fish Fry set to take place Friday, Dec. 9, at the United Pentecostal Church Family Life Center, Loop Road, Winnsboro.
The special occasion is hosted by the Sheriff’s Office and the FPSO’s TRIAD program.
Doors will open for the fish fry at 10:30 a.m. with a meal of fried catfish with all the trimmings to be served at 11:30 a.m. There is no charge, but those attending are asked to register in advance. The deadline to make reservations is Friday, Dec. 2.
Sheriff Kevin Cobb said he and members of his staff look forward to welcoming the older members of our community back for the event which was put on hold for the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Franklin TRIAD is a program of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office which focuses on providing services and information designed to help keep elderly citizens safe. The Sheriff’s Office sponsors the fish fry each year in honor of the contributions of the parish’s senior citizens and as a means of providing a time when senior citizens in the parish can come together for food and fellowship and to find out more about issues affecting the community.
“We take this opportunity to share crime prevention tips with our seniors,” Cobb said. He said the event provides a chance for the Sheriff’s Office to update the parish’s older residents on current scam trends which particularly target the elderly. Cobb noted that those types of operations continue to be one of the biggest areas of crimes committed against the elderly, both locally and throughout the country.
“The fish fry is a great opportunity to share that with them and to continue to build relationships,” Cobb said.
The event will feature musical entertainment and door prizes, as well as booths offering information on various services available in the community.
“We hope this event provides useful information on services we provide to them,” Cobb said.
The upcoming fish fry is dine-in only and local senior citizens wishing to attend are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office, 435-9735, during the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to register to attend. For questions or for more information on the TRIAD program, contact Deputy Tasha Thomas who can be reached at that same number.
