Annual Christmas parades will spread holiday cheer through Franklin Parish in the coming days.
First on tap, is the Winnsboro children’s parade Dec. 5.
Participants will start lining up at 5:15 p.m. and the parade will start at 6 p.m.
The next evening, Winnsboro will host its annual Christmas parade with fireworks featured at the end. Participants will start lining up 4 p.m. and judging is at 5:30 p.m. The parade starts at 7 p.m. with the Shrines kicking off festivities at 6:45 p.m.
For more information about how to signup to be in the Dec. 6 parade contact Winnsboro Main Street, Inc. at (318) 435-3781.
After the two parades in Winnsboro, area holiday cheer seekers are asked to travel south to Wisner for its annual parade Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. Lining up of floats, vehicles and bands will begin at 9 a.m.
For more information to place a float or vehicle call Wisner Town Hall at (318) 724-6568.
